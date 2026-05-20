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Buy <em>USA</em> Proxies | Dedicated IPv4 Proxies with Unlimited Traffic

Buy USA Proxies | Dedicated IPv4 Proxies with Unlimited Traffic

Buy dedicated USA IPv4 proxies with high speed, unlimited traffic, and SOCKS5/HTTP support. Ideal for SEO, scraping, automation, social media, and business tools.

Most popular plans

Choose a suitable option from the ones we offer, or use the configurator to build your own for your specific task
5 IP
/
Country:
optional
Traffic:
unlimited
Connection type:
HTTP/HTTP(s), SOCKS5
Anonymity:
anonymous/elite
Speed:
up to 100 mbps
Protocol:
IPv4
50 IP
/
Country:
optional
Traffic:
unlimited
Connection type:
HTTP/HTTP(s), SOCKS5
Anonymity:
anonymous/elite
Speed:
up to 100 mbps
Protocol:
IPv4
100 IP
/
Country:
optional
Traffic:
unlimited
Connection type:
HTTP/HTTP(s), SOCKS5
Anonymity:
anonymous/elite
Speed:
up to 100 mbps
Protocol:
IPv4
Order placing
Set up your plan in a minute
Choose a country, number of IPs and rental period — the price is calculated automatically. Fast, transparent and no hidden conditions.
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Period
Quantity
Enter promo code
Anonymity
1 Gbit/s
200+ locations
Clean IPs
2500+ networks and subnets
99.9% uptime
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Proxies for other tasks

Maxim Petrov
Marketer
Needed IPs from the US and Europe — delivered in 3 minutes. Unlimited traffic, everything flies.
February 12, 2026
Anonymous
Traffic arbitrageur
In January I bought 15 personal addresses and keep renewing them, everything is good. FB accounts are staying alive.
January 16, 2026
Anonymous
Internet marketing specialist
I've been using the service for about six months. Happy with the proxy quality and the fair price. Support is responsive and always ready to help.
2026
Anonymous
SMM specialist
Was looking for Ukrainian proxies by city — this service had options beyond just Kyiv and Kharkiv: Odessa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Dnipro. Prices are higher, but justified by availability. No issues with performance, running fast and stable for months.
2025
Valentin Velikov
E-commerce specialist
Google accounts passed registration, email is alive, no bans. Excellent speed, IPs not in spam databases, eBay didn't ask for extra verification. Checked via whoer.net and IP-API — IPs are clean, location matches exactly. Crypto payments available too.
January 16, 2026
Maxim Nikiforov
Targeting specialist
Used US mobile proxies for Facebook Ads. Good speed, IPs rotate smoothly, no bans. Stable connection. Support responds quickly and helped with API setup. Great value for money. Renewing for the second time already.
March 3, 2025
Anonymous
Data parser
I do parsing with about 100 of their addresses — stable performance, barely any CAPTCHAs. Reliable service with fair tech support and pricing. Will keep working with them.
2025
Arsen
Trader
I've been buying proxies from this site for several months straight and I'm completely satisfied! Definitely recommend!
May 2, 2024
Venceslav
SEO specialist
I've known this service for a long time. Always stood out for fair pricing and quality proxies — not in spam databases, not blacklisted. Quality = proxy-solutions.
September 15, 2023
Miroslav
Webmaster
Fast and quality service. Many people recommended this site and I recommend it too!
August 18, 2023

Frequently asked questions

We've tried to anticipate all the questions you might have, but if you still haven't found your answer here, our online consultant or support team will be happy to help — just reach out!
1. What is a USA proxy?

A USA proxy is an IP address located in the United States that routes your internet traffic through a US-based server. It makes your connection appear as if it originates from the US, regardless of your real location.

2. What are USA proxies used for?

USA proxies are used for accessing and operating within US-based digital environments. Common use cases include SEO analysis, web scraping, e-commerce research, social media management, advertising verification, and automation workflows.

3. What is the difference between a dedicated and shared proxy?

A dedicated proxy is used by only one client, while a shared proxy is used by multiple users.

Dedicated proxies provide:

* stable IP reputation

* lower detection risk

* consistent performance

Shared proxies may be affected by other users, which can lead to instability or blocking on sensitive platforms.

4. Are USA proxies good for SEO?

Yes. USA proxies are widely used in SEO because they allow users to view Google search results exactly as they appear in the United States. This is essential for accurate keyword tracking, SERP analysis, and local search optimization.

5. Can I use USA proxies for automation?

Yes. USA proxies are commonly used in automation systems such as Selenium, Playwright, Puppeteer, and API-based workflows. They help maintain stable IP identity and reduce blocking during automated operations.

6. Do USA proxies work with social media platforms?

Yes. USA proxies are frequently used for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X (Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn. They help separate accounts and reduce the risk of account linking based on IP address.

7. Why do I need a USA proxy for e-commerce platforms?

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Shopify display different pricing, availability, and search results depending on user location. A USA proxy allows you to view and analyze these platforms as a real US-based user.

8. Can USA proxies help with web scraping?

Yes. USA proxies are widely used for web scraping because they distribute requests across multiple IPs, reducing the risk of detection and blocking. This allows for stable and continuous data collection from US-based websites.

9. Are USA proxies safe to use?

Yes, when used correctly. Dedicated USA proxies are safer because each IP is assigned to a single user. This reduces the risk of reputation contamination and unexpected bans caused by other users.

10. Why are USA proxies better than free proxies?

Free proxies are often:

* already blacklisted

* shared by many users

* unstable and slow

* unsafe for sensitive tasks

Dedicated USA proxies provide stable performance, clean IP reputation, and reliable access to US-based platforms.

11. Can I use one proxy for multiple accounts?

It is not recommended. Most platforms track IP behavior to detect account linking. For safe operation, each account should use a separate dedicated proxy.

12. Do USA proxies affect speed?

High-quality USA datacenter proxies are optimized for low latency and stable throughput. However, performance also depends on your usage pattern, request frequency, and target website.

13. Do USA proxies work for streaming services?

Yes. USA proxies can be used to access US-based streaming libraries such as Netflix US, Hulu, Disney+, and similar platforms, depending on service restrictions.

14. How fast is activation?

Most USA proxy services provide instant or near-instant activation after purchase, allowing immediate configuration and use.

Why You Need USA Proxies

Overview

USA proxies are dedicated or shared IP addresses located in the United States that allow users to route their internet traffic through a US-based network identity.

This means that websites, applications, and online platforms will interpret your connection as originating from the United States, regardless of your actual location.

Many digital services adapt their content, pricing, availability, and even access rules based on IP geolocation. Because of this, using a USA proxy is not just a technical tool — it is a way to interact with the US digital ecosystem as a local user.

Why USA Proxies Are Needed

The United States has one of the most advanced and heavily localized internet ecosystems in the world. Major platforms such as Amazon, Google, TikTok, Netflix, banking systems, and advertising networks all apply strict geo-based rules.

When accessing these services from outside the US, users often face:

  • restricted or modified content
  • incorrect search results and rankings
  • blocked features or services
  • payment limitations on subscriptions or transactions
  • higher security checks or automated restrictions

USA proxies solve these issues by replacing your real IP address with a US-based IP, allowing platforms to treat your connection as a domestic user session.

What USA Proxies Actually Do

A USA proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the target website.

When you send a request:

  1. The connection is routed through a US-based IP address
  2. The website receives the proxy IP instead of your real IP
  3. Your session is treated as a US-based user session

This affects how platforms respond to your activity, including:

  • content visibility
  • search results personalization
  • access permissions
  • anti-bot and fraud detection signals

In practice, USA proxies allow you to operate inside the US digital environment without physically being there.

Who Uses USA Proxies and Why

USA proxies are widely used across industries where location accuracy, automation, or multi-account management is required.

E-commerce Sellers and Arbitrage Operators

Sellers working with platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay rely on USA proxies to monitor real market conditions.

They are used for:

  • tracking competitor pricing strategies
  • analyzing product availability across regions
  • managing multiple seller accounts safely
  • testing listings and marketplace behavior

Many marketplaces apply strict IP-based account separation rules, making dedicated proxies essential for operational safety.

SEO and Search Engine Specialists

Search engines generate different results depending on user location.

USA proxies allow SEO professionals to:

  • view real US Google search results
  • track keyword rankings in specific US regions
  • analyze local SERP competition
  • validate SEO performance in the US market

Without a US IP, SEO data can be significantly distorted and unreliable for the American market.

Marketing and Social Media Management

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn heavily analyze IP consistency and behavioral patterns.

USA proxies are used to:

  • manage multiple accounts without cross-linking
  • simulate US-based audiences for campaigns
  • test creatives and targeting accuracy
  • reduce automated security triggers

This is especially important for agencies and growth marketing teams.

 Web Scraping and Data Collection

Many US websites implement strict rate limiting and anti-bot detection systems based on IP reputation and request patterns.

USA proxies help by:

  • distributing requests across multiple clean IPs
  • reducing detection probability
  • enabling stable long-term scraping operations
  • maintaining uninterrupted data pipelines

This is critical for price tracking, market intelligence, and large-scale data aggregation systems.

Streaming and Geo-Restricted Content

Some streaming platforms and digital services provide different content libraries depending on location.

USA proxies can provide access to US-based catalogs on platforms such as Netflix US, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and others.

How to Choose a USA Proxy

The most important factor when choosing a proxy is whether it is dedicated or shared.

Dedicated proxies are assigned to a single user, which ensures:

  • stable and predictable IP reputation
  • reduced risk of bans caused by other users
  • consistent performance across long sessions
  • better compatibility with automation and account-based systems

Shared proxies, by contrast, are influenced by multiple users and often suffer from unstable reputation and higher detection rates.

Other important factors include:

  • SOCKS5 and HTTP/HTTPS support for tool compatibility
  • stable US-based datacenter infrastructure
  • consistent uptime for automation workflows
  • clean ASN reputation for reduced blocking

Key Benefits of USA Proxies

USA proxies provide several operational advantages when used correctly:

  • full control over US-based IP identity
  • improved access to geo-restricted services
  • stable performance for automation systems
  • compatibility with scraping, bots, and APIs
  • separation of multiple accounts or workflows
  • more accurate data from US-based platforms

These benefits are most visible in environments where IP consistency directly impacts system behavior.

How to Use USA Proxies

H3: Browser Configuration

To use a proxy in a browser, you configure it through settings or extensions by entering:

  • IP address
  • port
  • username and password
  • protocol type (SOCKS5 or HTTP)

Once activated, all browser traffic is routed through the US IP.

Programming and API Usage

USA proxies can be integrated directly into code-based workflows.

Example usage in Python:

import requests

proxy_url = "socks5://username:password@ip_address:port"
proxies = {
    "http": proxy_url,
    "https": proxy_url
}

response = requests.get("https://example.com", proxies=proxies)
print(response.text)

They are also compatible with:

  • Selenium
  • Playwright
  • Puppeteer
  • automation scripts
  • API testing environments

Anti-Detect Browsers and Multi-Account Systems

For multi-account workflows, tools like AdsPower or Dolphin Anty are commonly used.

Each account is assigned:

  • a separate browser profile
  • a separate proxy IP
  • isolated session fingerprint

This reduces the risk of account linking through network signals.

Common Mistakes When Using Proxies

Improper proxy usage often leads to detection or performance issues.

Reusing one proxy across multiple accounts

This creates account linking patterns and increases the risk of bans on platforms that track IP behavior.

Ignoring geo-requirements

Using non-US IPs for US-targeted services leads to inaccurate results or restricted access.

Excessive automated requests

Even with proxies, unrealistic request frequency can trigger anti-bot systems.

Using low-quality or free proxies

Free or shared proxies often have poor reputation and are already flagged by major platforms.

Conclusion

USA proxies are a foundational tool for accessing, analyzing, and operating within US-based digital environments.

They are used across SEO, e-commerce, automation, marketing, and data collection systems where geographic accuracy and IP stability directly impact results.

When properly configured, USA proxies provide a stable infrastructure layer that enables scalable, location-accurate, and reliable online operations.

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