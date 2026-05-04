Proxies for Google Search – Bulk IPv4 for SEO & SERP Scraping

No. Free proxies are almost always already burned – they’ve been used by thousands of people for spam and scraping. Google blocks them instantly or serves endless CAPTCHAs. Paying for clean, dedicated proxies is not an expense; it‘s a requirement for any serious SEO project.
For a small test (a few hundred requests per day), 10–20 IPs are enough. For regular SEO monitoring of a mid-sized project (thousands of keywords daily), start with 100–200 IPs. For industrial scale (millions of requests per day), you‘ll need 500–1000 IPs. Our bulk packages are flexible.
Technically yes, but it’s risky. Google‘s systems share data across products. If one of your IPs gets flagged for aggressive scraping on Google Search, that same IP could put your Google Ads account at risk. We recommend keeping separate pools: clean, high‑trust IPs for Ads, and bulk IPv4 for Search scraping.
With proper rotation (changing IP every 10–20 requests) and random delays (5–15 seconds), a single IPv4 proxy can survive thousands of requests over several days or even weeks. Without rotation – a few hundred requests at most. The key is distribution: no single IP receives too many requests.
HTTP/HTTPS is generally faster and easier to integrate with most SEO tools and Python libraries (requests, Scrapy). SOCKS5 is more versatile (works with any protocol) but slightly slower. For pure web scraping of Google Search, HTTPS proxies are the standard choice.
Google sometimes serves a modified results page to bots – it looks normal but contains different rankings or missing data. This usually happens when your IP reputation is low or your requests look too mechanical. The fix: rotate IPs more frequently, add random delays, and use realistic browser headers. If the problem persists, switch to residential or mobile proxies.
Most of Google Search results can be scraped with simple HTTP requests (Google returns HTML). However, some features (infinite scroll, dynamic loading of “people also ask”, image carousels) may require a headless browser (Puppeteer, Playwright) that executes JavaScript. Our proxies work with both approaches.
This is a behavioral challenge, not just an IP one. Solutions: use a headless browser with stealth plugins, implement random mouse movements, or integrate a CAPTCHA solving service (2Captcha, Capsolver) as a fallback. Clean, rotating IPv4 proxies combined with realistic delays already solve most of the cases.
No, each country requires its own set of IPs. Google‘s search results are region‑specific. If you need SERP data from the US, UK, and Germany, you need separate proxies geolocated to each of those countries. Our bulk IPv4 packages let you choose the country for each order.
For Google Search scraping with good configuration (rotation + delays + proper headers), bulk IPv4 proxies achieve 85–95% success rate. Residential proxies achieve 95–99% but cost 3–5x more. The choice depends on your tolerance for retries and your budget. For most SEO teams, the IPv4 ratio is cost‑effective.
We support both. You can authenticate via IP whitelisting (your server‘s IP) or using a username and password pair – whichever fits your parser‘s setup better.
Our plans are monthly, but we do not automatically renew without your consent. You can cancel anytime. For bulk packages, unused time is not refunded, but we offer flexible short‑term packages for specific projects. Contact support to discuss your timeline.
If you‘re doing SEO at scale – tracking thousands of keywords, scraping SERPs, analyzing competitors, or training AI models – you know Google doesn’t like bots. The search giant actively blocks suspicious IPs, serving CAPTCHAs, rate limiting your requests, or even issuing temporary blocks for automated behavior.
Why? Google uses a multi-layered detection system. It checks your IP reputation, request frequency, traffic patterns, location consistency, and even browser fingerprinting signals. Without proper protection, your valuable data collection stops cold.
Here‘s where bulk IPv4 proxies come in. Datacenter IPs are the most cost-effective solution for large-scale scraping and rank tracking, if configured correctly. But the key is how you deploy them. A large pool of IPv4 proxies, properly rotated, mimics organic user behavior. Each request appears to come from a different "normal" user, drastically reducing your risk of detection. This isn't just about hiding your IP, but about distributing your activity.
If you require the highest level of anonymity or need to bypass the strictest blocks, other proxy types may be needed. However, for the vast majority of high-volume tasks, bulk IPv4 proxies offer the best combination of speed and affordability.
There are two primary ways professionals use our proxies to interact with Google.
1. Proxy Integration for Tools & Home-Built Scrapers
Most SEO tools (such as Scrapy, Octoparse, or custom solutions in Python) allow you to integrate a list of proxies directly. When you send a request to
google.com, the request first goes through your chosen proxy server. The proxy then forwards it to Google, which sees the proxy‘s IP address instead of yours. This masks your origin and distributes the load.
A private proxy for SEO ranking is exclusive to you, offering better performance and significantly lower ban risk than shared IPs. Configuring rotating residential proxy pools of 100-1000 IPs and rotating every 10-20 searches is a common best practice to prevent pattern detection.
2. SERP APIs (Managed Solutions)
If you don‘t want to build and maintain your own scraping infrastructure, you can use a SERP API. This is a specialized service that handles request rotation, browser fingerprinting, and anti-bot bypassing for you. You simply send a search query to the API, and it returns the structured Google Search data. This is typically the “high-performance, low-maintenance” choice. Providers like Bright Data and Oxylabs are well-known for such APIs.
To avoid blocks, you need to understand how Google’s algorithm works. A modern approach to Google Search consistently follows these rules:
Use a large, clean pool of rotating IPs: The absolute must-do. Sharing IPs or using small pools leads to swift rate-limiting.
Introduce realistic human delays: Never send requests at max speed. Add a random delay of 5-15 seconds between each Google query to mimic human pacing.
Rotate your User-Agent strings: Don‘t let every request appear from the same browser version. Randomize your User-Agent with each query or session.
Ensure geolocation consistency: If your proxy claims a location in New York, but your request headers or browser language suggest London, you’ll trigger a red flag. Advanced users rely on city and even ZIP-code level targeting.
Avoid datacenter IPs from known cloud providers: Google maintains extensive blocklists of IP ranges from providers like AWS, DigitalOcean, and Google Cloud Platform itself. Avoid those at all costs.
Implement sticky sessions for account-based tasks: For rank tracking tools or logged-in Google services, avoid changing the IP mid-session. Use sticky routing to keep the same IP for 5-30 minutes.
Our service focuses on what‘s best for high-volume data collection: dedicated, bulk IPv4 proxies.
Designed for Scale: Our packages start at 5 IPs and go up to 300 in a single order, perfect for large-scale SERP scraping.
Optimized for Speed: With speeds up to 100 Mbit/s, our datacenter proxies are significantly faster than residential proxies, crucial for time-sensitive data parsing.
Reliable & Always Available: Enjoy industry-standard 99.9% uptime, ensuring that your critical monitoring tasks never face interruptions.
Clean & Anonymous: All our proxies are anonymous elite type. Google sees a legitimate user, not a proxy server.
Flexible Connectivity: We fully support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, ensuring compatibility with any SEO software or custom script you use.
No Traffic Limits: All our plans come with unmetered traffic, so you can scrape as much data as you need without worrying about overage charges.
💡 Pro Tip: For the highest success rate, combine our bulk IPv4 proxies with a User-Agent rotation tool and implement random delays of 5-15 seconds between each request. This simple setup dramatically reduces detection.
While bulk IPv4 proxies are ideal for high-volume scraping, they aren‘t the only solution. Here’s what else we offer depending on your use case:
Mobile Proxies (4G/5G): If you need the absolute highest level of IP trust for Google (e.g., for account creation or bypassing strict anti-bot walls), mobile IPs are superior. However, they come at a much higher cost. Mobile IPs provide the lowest block rate of any proxy type because Google is extremely hesitant to ban them for fear of blocking real users.
Residential Proxies: An excellent middle ground. These are also legitimate IPs and can work very well for SERP scraping and rank tracking when paired with rotation. They are priced between datacenter and mobile solutions.
To get started successfully, follow this step-by-step checklist:
Purchase a bulk IPv4 package: Start with a 100 IP package to build a reliable pool.
Integrate into your parser: Use the IP:Port:User:Pass format to integrate the proxies into your preferred SEO tool or custom script.
Configure rotation rules: Set up your scraper to rotate IPs every 10-20 requests for maximum anonymity.
Add random delays: Configure a random delay of 5-15 seconds between each request to mimic human browsing behavior.
Rotate User-Agent strings: Use a list of 20-30 modern browser User-Agents and rotate them along with your proxies.
Monitor and adapt: Start with a small test batch (100-200 requests) and monitor for CAPTCHAs before scaling up.
Here are the top errors professional SEO teams make, even with good proxies:
Reusing "Burned" IPs: Simply buying any cheap datacenter proxies often means getting IPs already flagged by Google. Always use fresh, newly allocated IPs from a provider that ensures clean sources.
Ignoring Rate Limits: Even with a pool of 100 IPs, sending requests from each IP too quickly will still trigger blocks. Respect Google‘s limits per IP to survive.
Matching Location Incorrectly: Sending a request from a proxy in the Netherlands for a “Moscow bakery” query is an immediate mismatch alert. Always match your proxy's geo-location with the target location.
Skimping on IP Count: Trying to scrape thousands of keywords with only 5 IPs is a recipe for immediate rate limiting. Scale your pool size alongside your request volume.
Using Inconsistent Browser Fingerprints: Sending headless requests without mimicking a real browser (e.g., proper headers, viewport) is a major fingerprinting flag. Use a headless browser or properly configured HTTP client.