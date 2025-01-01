UDP proxies are private proxy servers that support UDP protocol. They can be a useful and sometimes indispensable tool for a variety of purposes. However, it is important to note that not all applications support UDP, so you may not be able to use a UDP proxy with all applications.

UDP (User Datagram Protocol) - a connectionless protocol, which does not establish a permanent connection between interacting devices, but simply sends packets without knowing whether they will reach the recipient.

How does the UDP protocol differ from the usual TCP (Transmission Control Protocol)?

UDP is called "stateless" because there is no formal handshake, and as a result it is faster than TCP. Less system resources are also required to maintain a fast connection, which is useful for embedded systems or consoles.

Most often, UDP is successfully used for:

Increasing the reliability of gaming connections by retransmitting lost packets. This reduces lag and improves the overall gaming experience.

Improves the quality of both video and audio streaming by reducing packet loss. Preventing buffering and improving streaming quality.

Increasing the speed of file exchange by reducing packet loss. Speeding up file downloads and uploads.