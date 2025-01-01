Personal proxies Batch proxies Prime proxies City proxies Multi protocol proxies UDP proxies Mobile proxies Mobile proxies plus VPS/VDS servers Network tools
UDP proxies

Here you can purchase high-quality private IPv4 proxies supporting UDP protocol
About service

Everything works automatically.
Proxies will appear in the personal account immediately after the payment. And that's not all that is done for your convenience.

You can use any type of connection required, both HTTP/ HTTP(s) and SOCKS5/UDP. Authorization is also available by login and password or client's IP address.

Bandwidth of servers is up to 100 mbps. Technical characteristics let you work comfortably, having a stable proxy connection..

Our specialists are ready to help you at any time of day or night.

We have made prices as low as possible, without affecting the quality of services.

You can buy from 1 IP address to tens of thousands of addresses. for a period of 1 month, 2 months, 6 months and more. Of course, you can extend the period of services. You can download the list of addresses in a format convenient for you in your personal account.

UDP proxies are private proxy servers that support UDP protocol. They can be a useful and sometimes indispensable tool for a variety of purposes. However, it is important to note that not all applications support UDP, so you may not be able to use a UDP proxy with all applications.

UDP (User Datagram Protocol) -  a connectionless protocol, which does not establish a permanent connection between interacting devices, but simply sends packets without knowing whether they will reach the recipient.

How does the UDP protocol differ from the usual TCP (Transmission Control Protocol)?

UDP is called "stateless" because there is no formal handshake, and as a result it is faster than TCP. Less system resources are also required to maintain a fast connection, which is useful for embedded systems or consoles.

Most often, UDP is successfully used for:

Increasing the reliability of gaming connections by retransmitting lost packets. This reduces lag and improves the overall gaming experience.

Improves the quality of both video and audio streaming by reducing packet loss. Preventing buffering and improving streaming quality.

Increasing the speed of file exchange by reducing packet loss. Speeding up file downloads and uploads.

