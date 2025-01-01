The Proxy-solutions.net service, located at the domain name www.proxy-solutions.net, publishes a public offer for the sale, rental of products and services remotely.

1. DEFINITION OF TERMS

1.1. Public offer (hereinafter - the "Offer") - a public offer of the Seller, addressed to an unspecified circle of persons, to conclude a deal for the sale of services remotely with the Seller (hereinafter - the "Agreement") on the terms contained in this Offer, including all Appendices .

1.2. Order of Services on the website – positions indicated by the Buyer from the assortment of Services offered for sale, when placing an order for the purchase of Services on the website or by the operator/manager.

2. GENERAL PROVISIONS

2.1. Ordering by the Buyer of the Services placed on the website or by the operator/manager and clicking the “Buy” button means that the Buyer agrees to all the terms of this Offer.

2.2. The ProxySolutions.net site administration has the right to make changes to the Offer without notifying the Buyer.

2.3. The validity period of the Offer is not limited, unless otherwise indicated on the website of the service.

2.4. The Seller provides the Buyer with complete and reliable information about the Services that the Buyer needs, reserving the right to refuse to provide information without explaining the reason.

2.5. The seller has the right to disable the service without notifying the client if this service (account) causes damage (of any kind), endangers the stability of service provision. The degree of threat and impact are determined only by the seller. Reactivation in this case is carried out only by the decision of the administration. Also, the seller has the right to refuse reactivation (after disconnecting the service), without refund for the remaining period of the paid service.

3. PRICE OF THE SERVICES

3.1. The price for each service is indicated on the website.

3.2. The seller has the unilateral right to change the price of any service.

3.3. In case of a price change for the ordered Service, the Seller undertakes to inform the Buyer about the change in the price of the Product within 10 days.

3.4. The Buyer has the right to confirm or cancel the Order for the purchase of the Services, if the price has been changed by the Seller after placing the Order.

3.5. The Seller cannot change the price of the Service paid by the Buyer.

3.6. The Buyer's obligations to pay for the Services are considered fulfilled from the moment the funds are received by the Seller.

3.7. Settlements between the Seller and the Buyer for the Services are made by the methods indicated on the website in the payment section.

4. PROCESSING THE ORDER

4.1. The Service is ordered by the Buyer through the website of the Proxy-solutions.net.

4.2. When placing an order on the website, the Buyer undertakes to provide the following information:

4.2.1. Email address;

4.2.2. If desired, in addition, the Buyer can provide other digital contacts.

4.3. If the Seller needs additional information, he has the right to request it from the Buyer. If the Buyer does not provide the necessary information, the Seller is not responsible for the Services selected by the Buyer.

4.4. The Buyer's acceptance of the terms of this Offer is carried out by entering the relevant data on the service website when placing the Order. After placing the Order, the data is registered in the Seller's database.

4.5. The Seller is not responsible for the content and authenticity of the information provided by the Buyer when placing the Order.

4.6. The Buyer is responsible for the accuracy of the information provided when placing the Order.

4.7. The remote sales contract between the Seller and the Buyer is considered concluded from the moment the payment is completed and received by the Seller.

5. DELIVERY AND PROVISION OF SERVICES TO THE BUYER

5.1. The Seller provides the Buyer with services for the delivery of the Goods by the methods indicated on the website.

5.2. The place of delivery of the Service is indicated on the website.

5.3. The period of delivery of the Services to the Buyer consists of the period of processing the order and the period of delivery.

6. SELLER INFORMATION

Seller: Proxy-solutions.net

Address: Box 223/32, Suite 10/2, a18/11 Driftwood Bay, Belize City,Belize

Mail: [email protected]

Carefully read the text of the public offer, and if you do not agree with any point of the offer, you have the right to refuse to purchase the Services provided by the Seller and not to take the actions specified in paragraph 2.1. of the real Offer.