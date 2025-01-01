Privacy policy

The Proxy-solutions service works at the address: www.proxy-solutions.net

We appreciate the privacy of our customers and believe it is important to share information about what personal data we collect, process and store.

What is the application of this policy?

The application of this policy concerns the role of the controller regarding the personal data of our site visitors and service users; in other words, where we establish the purposes and means of this processing of personal data.

Regardless of our affiliation with any third-party service or product, this policy does not apply to such third-party affiliates. Our site contains hyperlinks and information about third-party sites. We are not responsible for the fact that we do not monitor and control the privacy policies and actions of third parties.

By using our website, products or services, you agree to our terms and conditions.

What personal data is collected and stored by our service during registration?

As we want to maximize your privacy, we collect only the minimum necessary information - your e-mail address, which is stored in encrypted mode on servers that are fully encrypted, and the addresses of other digital communications, if they are provided by you.

Encryption technology will be used to protect any personal data, including your email address, that is transmitted from your web browser to our web server or vice versa

We do not request or store your personal information, including your name, IP address or physical addresses. Personal information in your account, such as your email address, other types of electronic communication may be used to send you marketing and promotional materials, newsletters and any other materials that may be of interest to you. You may use the unsubscribe link, instructions we provide in each email, or contact us directly if you choose to opt out of receiving any or all of these communications from us. You agree to this procedure by using proxy-solutions.net services and products.

What information do we process when our customers connect to our service?

A bad connection data log that includes a randomly generated username and an internally assigned, non-public IP address is supported by us for troubleshooting. We safely clear the troubleshooting log every few hours. To reduce our legal liability, we deliberately and strictly do not record any other data. Your browser behavior is not monitored or recorded by us. It is not possible to register browser behavior with our technical database. All data you use remains anonymous and is not linked to your real public IP address

What personal data is processed while using our website?

We may choose to process data about the use of our websites ("Site Usage Data"). This data may include information about the time, frequency, and patterns of your visits, as well as your geographic location and IP address, operating system, browser type and version, referral source, pages viewed, length of visit, and site navigation paths. Web server logs are a source of data about website usage. This data processing is used to analyze the use of our website and services. This is legally based on our legitimate interests, such as monitoring, security, protection and improvement of our website and its services.

What personal data is processed when contacting us or our support team via email, chat or support forms?

We may process data contained in or relating to any communication you forward to us ("correspondence data"), including email address, message content and metadata associated with the correspondence. Our website or mail servers will create metadata associated with messages made using the site's contact forms or the SMTP protocol. Correspondence data may be processed to contact you or to maintain a record. Our legitimate interest is to provide you with the best possible support experience and to improve our services.

Support is realized through two different third-party platforms: we use JivoChat for chat and Zendesk for email and support tickets. When you communicate with us through these platforms, your key notes, including your name and email address, are recorded in the relevant systems. Please look through the respective privacy policies of these platforms for more information:

JivoChat: https://www.jivochat.com/privacy/

Zendesk: https://www.zendesk.com/company/policies-procedures/

How and why is the collected data processed?

The collected information is used for a number of purposes:

To provide and maintain our services, as well as their further development.

To inform you about changes to our Services.

So that you can participate in interactive features of our services when you choose to do so.

To provide customer support, including sending password notifications.

Collect valuable data and perform analysis to improve service or research.

To monitor the use of our services.

To detect, eliminate and prevent technical problems.

To detect and prevent fraud or other illegal activities.

To fulfill the terms of the deal, you agree or make a deal with us.

To comply with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or to protect the vital interests of our customers or another natural person.

To provide you with special offers, news and general information about other services, services and events we offer that are similar to those you have already purchased or requested, unless you have opted out of receiving such information.

This policy shows how your personal data is used by proxy-solutions.net. Please do not provide us other people's personal data.

Do we collect anonymous diagnostic and crash reports?

With your consent, we may collect anonymous network diagnostic and crash reports. This information cannot be connected to the use of proxy servers.

What information do we keep after you stop using our service?

You may request that all information associated with your account at: proxy-solutions.net (including your account at: proxy-solutions.net) be deleted from our systems once your account is suspended from our network.

What happens if we receive a formal notice, such as a DMCA, for copyrighted material you have uploaded?

Because our customers are anonymous when they use our service, such notification documents are sent to proxy-solutions.net and our legal department sends a response. Because we do not keep connection logs, we cannot link a message to a customer ID, even if we are required to do so by law.

What will we do when we receive a legal request from an authority for information related to a client?

Our company must comply with court orders obtained from a recognized legal entity that has jurisdiction over proxy-solutions.net. However, the company cannot provide information which we don't have. Each customer provides the minimum information - a valid email address. If we are ever legally required to keep a permanent log of our customers' communications or any other personal data related to their online activities, we will immediately notify our customers and do our best to relocate jurisdictions or terminate service, to protect those who entrust their privacy to us.

Data security

We pay a high priority on the security of your data, but we want you to remember that none of the data transmission approaches over the Internet or method of electronic storage is completely secure. Although we try to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal data, we cannot guarantee complete security. The servers we use to store personal data are in a secure environment, managed by us and 100% encrypted. All data transmission is secured by at least TLS 1.2

Customer rights

We aim to take responsible steps to enable you to amend, correct, delete or restrict the use of personal data.

Please contact us if you would like to be notified of what personal data we hold about you in our system and if you would like it to be removed from it.

Under certain circumstances, you have the right to:

Get a copy of your personal data that we have stored in our system.

Correct inaccuracies in your data or update it. .

Delete your personal data stored in our system.

Restrict the processing of your personal data.

Оbject to our processing of your personal data.

You have the right to transfer the data you provide to us. In order to manage and transfer your personal data, you can request a copy of it in a widely used electronic format. Please be aware that we may require verification of your identity before responding to the above requests.

You have the right to complain to the legal authority responsible for data protection if you believe that our processing of your personal information violates data protection laws. You can make such a complaint in the EU Member State of your habitual residence, your workplace or the place of the alleged infringement. As long as the legal basis for the processing of your personal data is based on your consent, you can withdraw this consent at any time you wish. However, this withdrawal of consent will not affect the lawfulness of the processing of personal information prior to the withdrawal of consent. You can use any of your rights in relation to your personal data by notifying us in writing, ideally by emailing [email protected]

Payments

We use third-party payment processing services (such as payment processors) to deliver paid products and/or services within the Service.

We do not collect or record your information. This information is delivered directly to our third-party payment processors, who will use your personal information in accordance with their own privacy policies. These payment processors comply with the PCI-DSS standards, which are regulated by the PCI Security Standards Council - a joint effort of brands such as Visa, American Express, Mastercard and Discover. PCI-DSS requirements ensure secure handling of payment information..

We work with the following payment processors:

Interkassa: https://www.interkassa.com/terms-and-conditions-other-legal-information/

Webmoney: https://wiki.wmtransfer.com/projects/webmoney/wiki/WebMoney_Europe_Privacy_Policy

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/al/webapps/mpp/ua/privacy-full

Enot: https ://enot.io/privacy_policy.pdf?v=2

Unit Pay: https://unitpay.ru/ru/policy

Analytics

Yandex-Metrika ("Web analytics") and Google Analytics are used by Proxy-solutions to evaluate information about visitors of our site. As soon as a page is loaded by your web browser on our website, a small piece of javascript code is executed in your browser, providing the Web Analytics service with information about the connecting device, for example. your browser's resolution, language, user agent, referring website, etc. To maximize your anonymity, Proxy-solutions has decided to allow Web Analytics to collect only a certain part of the IP address. Web cookies may also be stored in web analytics to help them identify repeat users. If you are concerned about being tracked by Web Analytics scripts on Proxy-solutions.net or any other site that uses it, you can install a browser add-on such as AdBlock, gaoptout or Ghostery that will allow you to opt out of this tracking .

Data exchange

Information about you, including your personal data, may be sent to and stored on computers outside of your province, state, country or other governmental jurisdiction in places where data protection laws may differ from those in your jurisdiction.

You agree to this Privacy Policy (and the transfer of data) by submitting such information.

We will take all reasonably necessary steps to ensure that your data is managed securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy. We will also do our best to ensure that your personal data is not transferred to an organization or country where they do not have adequate controls, including ensuring the security of your data and other personal information.

Сookies

What are cookies?

Cookies are pieces of text that a website you visit sends to your web browser. A cookie stored in your web browser allows the Service or a third party to recognize you, facilitate your next visit, and improve the Service's usefulness to you. Cookies can be "persistent" or "session". Persistent cookies are those that remain on your personal computer or mobile device when you are offline, while session cookies are those that are deleted as soon as your web browser is closed..

Disabling cookies

Visit your web browser's help pages if you choose to delete cookies or ask your web browser to delete or refuse to accept cookies. Please be aware that if you delete cookies or refuse to accept them, you may not be able to use the full range of functions that we offer, and you may also not save your preferences. Moreover, some of our pages may not display correctly.

How are cookies used?

We may place several cookies on your web browser each time you use and access our Service. Cookies are used by us for the following purposes:

Support certain functions of the Service

Analytics deliver

Both types of cookies (session and persistent) are used to save your preferences. The cookies we use for the operation of the Service can be divided into three groups: Important, account-related and Google Analytics..

Basic cookies. We could use Essential cookies to record data that changes the behavior or appearance of the Service, such as a user's preferences on the Service..

Account-related cookies. We may use account-related cookies to verify users and prevent fraudulent use of user accounts, and to record data that changes the behavior or appearance of the Service, such as the "remember me" feature..

Google Analytics cookies. We may use Google Analytics cookies to track information about how the Service is used for improvement purposes and to test new pages, advertisements, features or new features of the Service to see how our users react to them.

Other cookies

We may use not only our own cookies, but also the cookies of various third-party providers to report statistics on the use of the Service, to provide advertising through the Service, etc.

Links to other sites

Our Service may contain links to other sites not operated by us. Clicking on a third-party link will take you to that party's website. We recommend that you review the Privacy Policy of each site you visit. We do not control and are not responsible for the content, privacy policies, or practices of third-party sites or services.

Privacy of children

Our Service does not address persons under the age of 18 ("Children")

We do not consciously collect personal data from children. Please contact us if you are a parent or guardian and become aware that your child/children have provided us with personal information. If it comes to our attention that we have collected Personal Data from children without verifying parental consent, we will take steps to remove that information from our servers.

Аmendments

We reserve the right to make changes to this privacy policy at any time. In such cases, we will take every reasonable step to notify you of these changes by posting all changes in a timely manner on the Proxy-solutions.net website within a reasonable period before the new policy becomes effective.

It is recommended to check this page from time to time to ensure that you are satisfied with any changes in this policy

Our information

Company Proxy Solutions.

You can contact us:

By e-mail: [email protected]: [email protected]

By visiting the following page on our website https://proxy-solutions.net/support