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MTProto Proxy for Telegram

Here you can purchase high-quality personal MTProto Proxy for the stable operation of your Telegram. Enables in app settings, masks traffic as HTTPS, and saves battery.
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Need a large volume of proxies or a consultation? Contact us

About service

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INNOVATIVE AUTOMATION

Everything works automatically.
Proxies will appear in the personal account immediately after the payment. And that's not all that is done for your convenience.

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HIGH EFFICIENCY PROXY SERVERS

Bandwidth of servers is up to 100 mbps. Technical characteristics let you work comfortably, having a stable proxy connection..

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SUPPORT 24/7

Our specialists are ready to help you at any time of day or night.

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COMPETITIVE PRICES

We have made prices as low as possible, without affecting the quality of services.

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PURCHASE AND ITS PERIOD

You can buy from 1 IP address to tens of thousands of addresses. for a period of 1 month, 2 months, 6 months and more. Of course, you can extend the period of services. You can download the list of addresses in a format convenient for you in your personal account.

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REFUND

We will refund costs if the service has not been provided.

MTProxy (MTProto Proxy) is a specialized network proxy protocol created by the Telegram team to bypass blocking of the messenger. Unlike regular proxies that run on network communication protocols (SOCKS5 or HTTP), it is designed exclusively for Telegram's architecture and works only inside this app.

⚙️ How it works in simple terms

When a user enables MTProxy, their Telegram app connects not to the official messenger servers directly, but to an intermediate server. This server encrypts all incoming and outgoing traffic using Telegram's native protocol — MTProto.

For an Internet provider or censorship systems, this traffic looks like ordinary, legitimate website visits (thanks to the FakeTLS masking technology), so they cannot block it.

🌟 Key advantages of MTProxy

  • Works without third-party apps: the user does not need to download a VPN. The proxy is enabled with a single button right inside Telegram settings.
  • Does not slow down the rest of the Internet: it proxies only Telegram. Your banking apps, YouTube and browser keep working directly through your local Internet at maximum speed.
  • Saves smartphone battery: unlike a VPN that constantly runs in the smartphone background and drains the charge, MTProxy uses energy only when sending messages in Telegram.
  • High level of security: the proxy server has no access to personal messages, passwords or secret chats. All data is originally encrypted with Telegram's own keys, and no one can decrypt it.
  • FakeTLS support: traffic is masked as ordinary secure websites (HTTPS), which protects the proxy from detection and blocking by Internet providers.
  • Compatibility: works on all devices that have Telegram (iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux).
  • Data encryption: MTProxy encrypts all traffic from within the messenger.
  • No-Logs policy: we do not collect, view or store chat history or users' personal data.
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