MTProto Proxy for Telegram

MTProxy (MTProto Proxy) is a specialized network proxy protocol created by the Telegram team to bypass blocking of the messenger. Unlike regular proxies that run on network communication protocols (SOCKS5 or HTTP), it is designed exclusively for Telegram's architecture and works only inside this app.

⚙️ How it works in simple terms

When a user enables MTProxy, their Telegram app connects not to the official messenger servers directly, but to an intermediate server. This server encrypts all incoming and outgoing traffic using Telegram's native protocol — MTProto.

For an Internet provider or censorship systems, this traffic looks like ordinary, legitimate website visits (thanks to the FakeTLS masking technology), so they cannot block it.

🌟 Key advantages of MTProxy