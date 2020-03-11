MTProto Proxy for Telegram

Everything works automatically.
Proxies will appear in the personal account immediately after the payment. And that's not all that is done for your convenience.
Bandwidth of servers is up to 100 mbps. Technical characteristics let you work comfortably, having a stable proxy connection..
Our specialists are ready to help you at any time of day or night.
We have made prices as low as possible, without affecting the quality of services.
You can buy from 1 IP address to tens of thousands of addresses. for a period of 1 month, 2 months, 6 months and more. Of course, you can extend the period of services. You can download the list of addresses in a format convenient for you in your personal account.
We will refund costs if the service has not been provided.
MTProxy (MTProto Proxy) is a specialized network proxy protocol created by the Telegram team to bypass blocking of the messenger. Unlike regular proxies that run on network communication protocols (SOCKS5 or HTTP), it is designed exclusively for Telegram's architecture and works only inside this app.
When a user enables MTProxy, their Telegram app connects not to the official messenger servers directly, but to an intermediate server. This server encrypts all incoming and outgoing traffic using Telegram's native protocol — MTProto.
For an Internet provider or censorship systems, this traffic looks like ordinary, legitimate website visits (thanks to the FakeTLS masking technology), so they cannot block it.