Multi protocol proxy

Shadowsocks (ss)is a type of open source proxy protocol that was developed to overcome Internet censorship and firewalls. It uses a secure and encrypted connection to route traffic between the client and server, making it difficult for network administrators to block or restrict access to certain websites or services. It is almost impossible to track and block, because it masks traffic as HTTP(s).

VLESS + TLS — The protocol was developed as part of the XRay project, as a replacement for the problematic VMess. VLESS does not provide its own encryption mechanism (it is implied that traffic is encrypted using a transport protocol, such as TLS or XTLS). The protocol addresses several vulnerabilities and issues of the old VMess, including changing packet sizes to make it more difficult to detect traffic patterns.

Shadowsocks R (SSR)is the successor to Shadowsocks (SS) and a fork of Shadowsocks-Rust.

SOCKS5 + TLS - Despite the fact that SOCKS5 is one of the most common proxy protocols, it has two significant drawbacks for performing some tasks:

it does not encrypt transmitted data

it is easily detected by any DPI signature, which means it is easy to block.

SOCKS5 + TLS solves both of these problems. Requests and data are transmitted in encrypted form, and for DPI it is much more difficult to distinguish all this from regular HTTP(s).

Drawback:

Only TCP traffic is encrypted, UDP is still not encrypted

Trojan + TLS - Trojanis essentially improved by Chinese SOCKS5 programmers. Designed specifically to pass the Great Firewall of China (GFW). Unlike regular SOCKS, the password hash and connection command are sent in one request, there is no separate authentication phase. This small modification makes the Trojan request (via TLS, of course) indistinguishable from regular HTTPS. And at the same time, the connection delay is reduced.

Drawback:

UDP traffic is not encrypted

All of the above proxy protocols will not work in a regular browser if you enter data into the browser proxy settings.

To use these proxy protocols you need a specialized client/program.