Is It Legal to Use Proxy Servers and VPNs?

Questions about the legality of using proxy servers and VPNs most often arise among users who are just starting to explore these technologies. This is usually due to the way such services are commonly positioned — as tools for bypassing restrictions imposed by internet providers or specific websites.

In reality, the ability to bypass access limitations or restrictions on repetitive requests (for example, during data parsing) is only a side effect, not the original purpose of these technologies.

VPN Services

The primary purpose of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is to create secure networks that allow geographically distributed companies — with offices in different cities or countries — to exchange data safely.

Simply put, companies build a virtual local network between offices not through physical cables, but using VPN protocols. These protocols make it possible to deploy a protected network on top of existing IT infrastructure, namely a standard internet connection.

Commercial VPN services operate in much the same way. They create their own encrypted network and offer users paid access to it. As a result, the user’s internet provider can no longer directly monitor traffic, while the user gains the ability to access any online resources available within that VPN network.

Although VPNs do not provide anything illegal by default, they reduce direct control by internet providers, which often raises concerns at the state level.

Proxy Servers

Proxy servers were originally designed as tools for traffic filtering and load distribution. Depending on their purpose, proxies act as intermediaries between a user and the target resource. In most scenarios, they serve as instruments of control and protection, rather than restriction bypassing.

Common use cases for proxy servers include:

Local network organization — company computers are connected to the internet via a proxy server configured according to internal policies (for example, blocking access to social media);

Corporate network security — a proxy allows only approved data exchange scenarios, blocking unauthorized connections;

Reducing external traffic load — frequently requested data is cached by the proxy, allowing employees to retrieve it locally instead of repeatedly downloading it from the internet.

How Do Proxies Help Bypass Restrictions?

The mechanism is relatively straightforward:

Bypassing ISP-level blocks — a proxy server located in another country operates under the laws of its physical location. The user connects to the proxy legally, and the proxy accesses the target resource if it is not restricted in that jurisdiction.

Bypassing website-level restrictions — many websites limit repetitive or automated requests. Requests coming from different IP addresses, especially mobile proxies, are often perceived as legitimate traffic from real users.

As we can see, the procedure does not involve any illegal actions, harm, unauthorized access, hacking, or data theft.